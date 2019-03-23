Lester Anton Baton, age 78, of Perryville, Maryland passed away on March 20, 2019 peacefully at his home. Born in Newtown, CT, he was the son of Franklin Baton and Gertrude (Shaw) Tomczyk. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he worked as an electrician. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus Havre de Grace MD Council 2002, a diehard Boston Red Sox and NY Giant fan.Mr. Baton is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Ann Strevig and her husband, Cory, of Pylesville, MD; brother, George Baton and his wife, Anna of CT; sister, Eva Zimmerman and her husband, John, of Joppatowne; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Baton.Services were held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will take place in Mt. Erin Catholic Cemetery.Those who desire may make a contribution to Knights of Columbus Charity Fund Council 2002, Havre de Grace, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary