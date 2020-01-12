|
|
Lester Belsky, of Rockville, MD passed away on January 10, 2020, at the age of 86. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Margie Belsky (nee Goldman), brother, Calvin Belsky, and his parents, Philip and Rebecca Belsky. Lester is survived by his daughters, Eve (David) Pinsky and Linda (Bob) Deutsch, brother, Henry Belsky, sister-in-laws, Brenda and Donna Belsky, and grandchildren, Jason, Jared, and Lauren Pinsky, and Lindsay and Jenny Deutsch.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, January 13. Please check Levinson's website for the service time and details. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 14 Oak Hollow Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following the interment, then continuing on Tuesday at 1 Potomac School Court, Potomac, MD 20854.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020