Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Belsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Belsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Belsky Notice
Lester Belsky, of Rockville, MD passed away on January 10, 2020, at the age of 86. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Margie Belsky (nee Goldman), brother, Calvin Belsky, and his parents, Philip and Rebecca Belsky. Lester is survived by his daughters, Eve (David) Pinsky and Linda (Bob) Deutsch, brother, Henry Belsky, sister-in-laws, Brenda and Donna Belsky, and grandchildren, Jason, Jared, and Lauren Pinsky, and Lindsay and Jenny Deutsch.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, January 13. Please check Levinson's website for the service time and details. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 14 Oak Hollow Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following the interment, then continuing on Tuesday at 1 Potomac School Court, Potomac, MD 20854.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -