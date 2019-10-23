|
Lester H. Orsburn, Sr., age 98, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 26, 2019 at his granddaughter's residence in Jarrettsville, MD. Born in Joppa, MD, he was the son of Harry and Georgia (Anderson) Orsburn and husband of the late Nellie (Richardson) Orsburn for 73 years. He was owner and operator of Harry W. Orsburn and Son construction. He belonged to several organizations which included, perfect attendance of Bel Air Rotary Club for 63 years and was the oldest Rotarian in our county. He served as Club President more than once. He was a model of good character and was one of the kindest people you could encounter. He served faithfully as our unofficial Club chaplain, offering up our weekly prayers for as long as anyone can remember. At every Club event, he would bring half a dozen decoys for us to raffle off. He was also a member of the Tall Cedars in Lebanon No. 142, and was a Mason of Mt. Ararat Lodge No. 44 AF & AM. He was a National Living Treasure twice of Harford County. He was a member of Fork Christian Church where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School Superintendent.
Lester is survived by his son, Lester H. Orsburn, Jr. And wife Brenda of Unicoi, TN and grandchildren, Macinia Altenburg and husband Robb of Jarrettsville, MD; Wade Orsburn and wife Emily of Carter, TN; Lindsey O. Harris and husband Josh of Unicoi, TN; Lauren O. Curtis and husband Gary of Unicoi, TN. Great-grandchildren Colten Orsburn, Noah Altenburg, Jarrett Altenburg, Marrisa Altenburg, and Samuel Orsburn.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Glenna Orsburn and brother Kenneth W. Orsburn and wife Jean.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019