Lester Lawrence Straw Notice
On January 10, 2020, LESTER LAWRENCE STRAW, beloved father of Debra L. Springfield, David L. Straw, and Daniel L. Straw; loving grandfather of three grandchildren; dear brother of Phyllis M. Straw; Also survived by many loving family and friends. Services will be held in New York at a later date. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, and the International Essential Tremor Foundation, P.O. Box 14005, Lenexa KS 66285. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 16, 2020
