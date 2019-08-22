Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arbutus Memorial Park
1101 Sulphur Spring Road
Baltimore, MD 21227
(410) 242-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Wall III


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Wall III Notice
Lester Wall III  1959-2019

Lester Wall III of Lawnside, NJ, Columbia, MD and Columbus, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Lester was pre-deceased by his mother, the late Emma Fillis Wall, and his father, the late Lester Wall Jr.  Lester was father to Ashley (Wall) Piche of Denver, CO, and Lance Wall of San Francisco, CA, and was father-in-law to Michael Piche (Ashley's husband) and grandfather to their children, Maxwell and Michaela Piche of Denver, CO.   Lester was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 28, 1959, grew up in Lawnside, NJ, and graduated from Haddon Heights High School, Haddon Heights, NJ.  Lester majored in Computer Science at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, and settled in Columbia, MD.  Lester founded the company Wall Labs, Inc., and was active in both the youth baseball and youth soccer clubs in Columbia.  He will be fondly remembered by the Soccer Association of Columbia community as Coach Les.  

Lester Wall's final resting place is: Arbutus Memorial Park 208 1101 Sulphur Spring Road Baltimore, MD 21227 410-242-2700.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now