|
|
Lester Wall III 1959-2019
Lester Wall III of Lawnside, NJ, Columbia, MD and Columbus, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Lester was pre-deceased by his mother, the late Emma Fillis Wall, and his father, the late Lester Wall Jr. Lester was father to Ashley (Wall) Piche of Denver, CO, and Lance Wall of San Francisco, CA, and was father-in-law to Michael Piche (Ashley's husband) and grandfather to their children, Maxwell and Michaela Piche of Denver, CO. Lester was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 28, 1959, grew up in Lawnside, NJ, and graduated from Haddon Heights High School, Haddon Heights, NJ. Lester majored in Computer Science at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, and settled in Columbia, MD. Lester founded the company Wall Labs, Inc., and was active in both the youth baseball and youth soccer clubs in Columbia. He will be fondly remembered by the Soccer Association of Columbia community as Coach Les.
Lester Wall's final resting place is: Arbutus Memorial Park 208 1101 Sulphur Spring Road Baltimore, MD 21227 410-242-2700.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019