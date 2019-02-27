Leta Marie (Smith) Sheaffer, 81, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on February 23, 2019, due to complications from Respiratory and Cardiac illnesses. Leta moved to Havre de Grace in 1952 when her father was transferred with the telephone company from Montgomery County, Maryland to Havre de Grace. Leta was born in Olney General Hospital in Montgomery County, Maryland, and lived in Sandy Spring, Maryland until the family moved to Havre de Grace. Leta spent thirty years with the telephone company. After her retirement, she worked part time selling town homes in Perryville, eventually working for her daughter in the pawn business and later as a part time employee for BCH Realty. After her husband retired Leta became a full-time retiree and began a full-time job of her own researching her ancestry. This was her passion beyond words, and she became very successful with her research. Leta served as the Treasurer of the Havre de Grace High School Class of 1956 Reunion Committee for several years. She was also known to be very safety conscious throughput her lifetime. Leta had previously been married to Gene R. Guy. They had two daughters, Debra Lynn and Amy Jean Guy. After fifteen years together, they decided to lead their own lives and Leta married Stuart Chapman. When this marriage ended, Leta married her high school sweetheart, John Edward Sheaffer on August 8, 1992. Leat has two grandchildren, Cheyenna Marie Wilde and Jorryn Sky Blansfield, and a great-grandchild, Remington Gallagher. She also leaves a brother, Weslet James Smith of Pittsburgh, PA, and Patricia K. (Smith) Beaureguard of Lynchburg, VA. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary