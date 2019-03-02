Resources More Obituaries for Leta Sheaffer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leta Sheaffer

Notice Condolences Flowers Leta Marie (Smith) Sheaffer, 81, of Havre de Grace, MD, died at home on February 23, 2019, due to long term complications from Respiratory and Cardiac illnesses. Leta was born in Olney, Maryland, and grew up in Sandy Spring, Maryland. In 1952, her family moved to Havre de Grace when her father, James Arthur Smith of Washington, D.C. became the regional manager with the Telephone Company. Leta also worked for the telephone company for 34 years and after her retirement, she worked part time selling town homes in Perryville, eventually working for her daughter in the family pawn business and later as a part time employee for BCH Realty. After her husband started his full retirement, she started hers and began a full-time job of her own researching her ancestry. This was her passion beyond words, and she became very successful with her research, reuniting many family members as well as writing her autobiography and collecting personal histories of her family members. Leta served as the Treasurer of the Havre de Grace High School Class of 1956 Reunion Committee for 10 years until it disbanded after their 60th reunion. Leta enjoyed meeting monthly with her retiree C&P gals for luncheons and was loved by all that knew her, especially the family dogs who gave their most faithful service during her long illness. She is survived by her most treasured four leggeds, Bailey, Lilly, and Fluffy of 20 years.Leta had one son Randy Feiertag of Petaluma, CA and was later married 18 years to Gene R. Guy, they had two daughters, Debra Lynn and Amy Jean Guy. Leta also had a second marriage to Stuart Chapman of 16 years. A third marriage of 26 years, Leta reunited with her high school sweetheart, John Edward Sheaffer and wed in 1992. Together they raised his son, John Sheaffer, Jr. now of Okinawa, Japan.Leta is survived by two grandchildren, Cheyenna Marie Wilde and Jorryn Skye Blansfield, and a great-grandchild, Remington Orion Gallagher. She also leaves behind a beloved brother, Wesley James Smith of Pittsburgh, PA, and Sister, Patricia K. (Smith) Beauregard of Lynchburg, VA. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Where a funeral service will be held at 12 P.M.Interment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens.Messages of condolences may be shared at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices