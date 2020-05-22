Lethem Leila Moses (Nee Verlander, Div Sasse') 8/21/1932 – 5/20/2020
Passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her Daughter Christine Heisey and husband Cory and their Children Allison, Rachael and Matt and Great Granddaughter Savannah. Step Daughter Barb Hall and Husband Jim. Her Step son Gary Moses and his son Eric Moses and Wife Erin (Kylie and Brooklyn). Step Son Jimmy Shannon and his wife Jayne and their Children Bryan Shannon and wife Courtney (Carson and Brody), Jen and husband Mike Williams (Lucas). Nieces Carolyn Milliken, Phyllis Dougherty, Jan Snow, and Predeceased by her sister Jean Milliken and Brother Wally Verlander (5/18/20), Step children Linda Murphy, John Murphy and Earl Shannon.
She was loved by the staff and Nurses at Orchard Hill Rehab who enjoyed her humor and resilience, never complaining.
Lee was a graduate of the FIT in New York She was transplanted to Edgewood APG with her first husband Ron Sasse' (d 2003 married 1953 - 1980) She was a beloved Kindergarten teacher at Edgewood Elementary school during the late 60's early 70's. She worked as a floral designer for Richardson's late 70's to early 80's. Lee loved to cook and entertain and would throw costume parties for Chinese New Year. Lee was an expert seamstress. She made costumes for the Edwin Booth Theatre at HCC from 75-78.
In 1980 she married Robert Moses. (D 1990) On Retirement they took a summer job managing Camp Round Meadow at Catoctin Mt. They loved the camp ground and the special deer Clarabelle. They were there for the Summit at Camp David and Lee made the blue curtains. They loved to Square dance and enjoyed travel.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Harford County Humane Society or FARM, Fallston Animal Rescue.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her Daughter Christine Heisey and husband Cory and their Children Allison, Rachael and Matt and Great Granddaughter Savannah. Step Daughter Barb Hall and Husband Jim. Her Step son Gary Moses and his son Eric Moses and Wife Erin (Kylie and Brooklyn). Step Son Jimmy Shannon and his wife Jayne and their Children Bryan Shannon and wife Courtney (Carson and Brody), Jen and husband Mike Williams (Lucas). Nieces Carolyn Milliken, Phyllis Dougherty, Jan Snow, and Predeceased by her sister Jean Milliken and Brother Wally Verlander (5/18/20), Step children Linda Murphy, John Murphy and Earl Shannon.
She was loved by the staff and Nurses at Orchard Hill Rehab who enjoyed her humor and resilience, never complaining.
Lee was a graduate of the FIT in New York She was transplanted to Edgewood APG with her first husband Ron Sasse' (d 2003 married 1953 - 1980) She was a beloved Kindergarten teacher at Edgewood Elementary school during the late 60's early 70's. She worked as a floral designer for Richardson's late 70's to early 80's. Lee loved to cook and entertain and would throw costume parties for Chinese New Year. Lee was an expert seamstress. She made costumes for the Edwin Booth Theatre at HCC from 75-78.
In 1980 she married Robert Moses. (D 1990) On Retirement they took a summer job managing Camp Round Meadow at Catoctin Mt. They loved the camp ground and the special deer Clarabelle. They were there for the Summit at Camp David and Lee made the blue curtains. They loved to Square dance and enjoyed travel.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Harford County Humane Society or FARM, Fallston Animal Rescue.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.