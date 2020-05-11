Levenia M. Connelly
1935 - 2020
Levenia M. Connelly, 84, of Gwynn Oak passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD to E. Westly and Dorthy Creamer on June 11, 1935. Levenia is survived by her loving daughter, Mary K. Connelly. As well as many other family and friends.

Levenia was predeceased by her parents E. Wesley and Dorthy Creamer. As well as her husband Charles D. Connelly, and daughters Dona L. Connelly and Kimberly D. Connelly.

Lee loved the church, bingo, and traveling. She participated in Red Hats, Ravens Roost 117, musical theatre and enjoyed talking about her participation in the U.S.O.. A proud graduate of IND, she was active with the Ribbons of Comfort, a cancer charity that her daughter Dona founded. Levenia had a beautiful singing voice and a wonderful laugh.

For those wishing, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Gabriel's Catholic Church.

There will be a "Safe Distance Public Viewing" in the front Atrium at The Candle Light Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13th from 1pm-3pm. Please drive through the front circle at the Funeral Home and remain in your automobile.

For more information, please visit www.candlelightfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Mom Connelly, you filled my life with your wonderful laugh and smile . You shared holidays with my family and made our Christmas Bingos so much fun. I love and will treasure our memories together.
Barbara Mearman
Friend
