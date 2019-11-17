Home

McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Levonne Hanes passed away on November 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Charles H. Hanes III (Patti); dear grandmother of Charles IV and Stacy; loving sister of Wanda, George (Vicki) and Johnny. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCully-Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Where a funeral will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
