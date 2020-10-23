1/1
Lewis Alan Goldstein
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Alan Goldstein, 85, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

He was born on May 30, 1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Morton Alan Goldstein and the late Miriam Elizabeth Dale.

He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina. On May 6, 1960 he married Marie - Claude Eck and together they had two children. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1960. Lew went on to continue the family business Goldstein's Style Shop in Baltimore, which he ran for over 45 years.

Lew is survived by a daughter, Lynn Phillips of Washougal, WA; son, Marc Goldstein of Carmel, IN; and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie - Claude.

A family graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, October 23 at 1 pm at Beth Israel Cemetery in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greyhound Pets of America online at www.greyhoundpets.org or by mail to Vicki Phanco, GPA National Treas., P.O. Box 40, Highlandville, MO 65669.

To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beth Israel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved