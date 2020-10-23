Lewis Alan Goldstein, 85, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.
He was born on May 30, 1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Morton Alan Goldstein and the late Miriam Elizabeth Dale.
He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina. On May 6, 1960 he married Marie - Claude Eck and together they had two children. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1960. Lew went on to continue the family business Goldstein's Style Shop in Baltimore, which he ran for over 45 years.
Lew is survived by a daughter, Lynn Phillips of Washougal, WA; son, Marc Goldstein of Carmel, IN; and four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie - Claude.
A family graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, October 23 at 1 pm at Beth Israel Cemetery in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greyhound Pets of America online at www.greyhoundpets.org
or by mail to Vicki Phanco, GPA National Treas., P.O. Box 40, Highlandville, MO 65669.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com
. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.