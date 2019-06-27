|
|
Lewis G. "Lew" von Lossberg, Jr., 77, of Hanover, PA, husband of Alicia P. von Lossberg, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born May 27, 1942 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Lewis G. von Lossberg, Sr. and Virginia Pipitone. Lew worked as a transportation superintendent with the Baltimore Sun until his retirement. A proud member of the National Rifle Association, he was an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting, fishing and hiking.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by a son, Vincent P. (Deborah) von Lossberg; daughter, Victoria D. Neudecker; five grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, Tessa, Alyssa and Ellie; a sister, Virginia Davenport; a sister-in-law, Gretchen Peace and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 2 PM Saturday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Adams Community Tennis Association, 25 Bowman Road Rear, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019