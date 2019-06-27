Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis von Lossberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis G. "Lew" von Lossberg


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Lewis G. "Lew" von Lossberg Notice
Lewis G. "Lew" von Lossberg, Jr., 77, of Hanover, PA, husband of Alicia P. von Lossberg, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Born May 27, 1942 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Lewis G. von Lossberg, Sr. and Virginia Pipitone. Lew worked as a transportation superintendent with the Baltimore Sun until his retirement. A proud member of the National Rifle Association, he was an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting, fishing and hiking.

In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by a son, Vincent P. (Deborah) von Lossberg; daughter, Victoria D. Neudecker; five grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, Tessa, Alyssa and Ellie; a sister, Virginia Davenport; a sister-in-law, Gretchen Peace and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 2 PM Saturday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Adams Community Tennis Association, 25 Bowman Road Rear, Hanover, PA 17331.

PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now