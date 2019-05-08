|
|
Lewis Gore, 79, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on May 3, 2019.He was born in Fort Valley Georgia on March 1, 1940. He retired from the US Army as a Master Sergeant after 23 years of service. Following his military career he worked at Peach Bottom Atomic Station and then 16 years at Harford Duracol. He was a member of the American Legion.Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving companion, Dianne Amoroso of Aberdeen, a brother, Bobby Gore, and 4 sisters, Ruth Walker, Erma Jean Killings, Dorothy Gholston, and Doris Gore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Catherine Gore and his sister, Helen Meyers.A visitation will be held at Tarring Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 South Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 on Friday May 10, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service at Bakers Cemetery following. To send condolences visit www.taringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019