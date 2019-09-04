Home

Lewis Hash Notice
Lewis Hash, age 77, of Abingdon, MD passed away on August 28, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Christiansburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Richard and Ruth (Testerman) Hash. He was a security guard at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a member of the Otter Point Boat Club and enjoyed fishing, and motorcycling.

Mr. Hash is survived by sister, Carol Muller; brother, William "Bill" Eugene Hash; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to Senator Bob Hooper House, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
