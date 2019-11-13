Home

Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
410-444-4683
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Lewis Somerville

Lewis Somerville Notice
Lewis L. Somerville, Jr., age 68 of Parkville on November 12, 2019. Born in Virginia to the late Lewis L. Somerville, Sr. and Helen (Bailey) Somerville; beloved husband of Carol (Bernhard) Somerville; loving father of Julie Wein (Paul) of NY and Cindy Somerville of Parkville; dear brother of James Somerville of AR. Mr. Somerville served in the Army in Vietnam and was a retired computer technician.

Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Parkwood Cemetery. Condolences may be placed on www.parkviewfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
