Lewis L. Somerville, Jr., age 68 of Parkville on November 12, 2019. Born in Virginia to the late Lewis L. Somerville, Sr. and Helen (Bailey) Somerville; beloved husband of Carol (Bernhard) Somerville; loving father of Julie Wein (Paul) of NY and Cindy Somerville of Parkville; dear brother of James Somerville of AR. Mr. Somerville served in the Army in Vietnam and was a retired computer technician.
Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Parkwood Cemetery. Condolences may be placed on www.parkviewfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019