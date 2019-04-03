Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Liam Ireland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liam Ireland

Notice Condolences Flowers

Liam Ireland Notice
On March 27, 2019, Liam Joseph Ireland, 33, of Bel Air, MD; cherished son of Anthony & Mary Ireland of Rapid City, SD; loving father of Brayden Michael Ireland, 4, of Pylesville, MD; dear brother of Brian & his wife Page Ireland of Savannah, GA and Evan Ireland of Fayetteville, NC; treasured grandson of the late Joseph & Mary Tweed of Bel Air, MD and John & Victoria Ireland of Gulfport, MS; step grandson of Annette Ireland of Petal, MS. Also survived by many loving family and friends.Family and friends will honor Liam's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30AM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church-Hickory. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery-Rapid City, SD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now