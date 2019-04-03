|
|
On March 27, 2019, Liam Joseph Ireland, 33, of Bel Air, MD; cherished son of Anthony & Mary Ireland of Rapid City, SD; loving father of Brayden Michael Ireland, 4, of Pylesville, MD; dear brother of Brian & his wife Page Ireland of Savannah, GA and Evan Ireland of Fayetteville, NC; treasured grandson of the late Joseph & Mary Tweed of Bel Air, MD and John & Victoria Ireland of Gulfport, MS; step grandson of Annette Ireland of Petal, MS. Also survived by many loving family and friends.Family and friends will honor Liam's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30AM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church-Hickory. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery-Rapid City, SD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2019