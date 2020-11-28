1/1
Libby Platt
Libby Platt, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 83. She is survived by her children, Michele (Mark) Guy, Susan (Paul) Phillips and Mitchell (Marci) Platt; sister, Rona (Lou) Halikman; grandchildren, Cali Platt and Ryan Platt. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles O. Platt; son, Richard Platt; sisters, Adeline Krichinsky, Annette (Louis) Heiserman and Ruth (Stanley) Tamres and parents, Gabriel and Goldie Krichinsky.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 9:30 am. Interment Liberty Park Cemetery of Shaarei Zion. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
November 27, 2020
Sorry for ur lost. I worked with Libby many yrs ago. She was always sweet, pleasant, and always ready to help someone. A very kind and humorous lady. RIP LIBBY. Madj Alark ❣
Madj Alark
Coworker
