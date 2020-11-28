Libby Platt, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 83. She is survived by her children, Michele (Mark) Guy, Susan (Paul) Phillips and Mitchell (Marci) Platt; sister, Rona (Lou) Halikman; grandchildren, Cali Platt and Ryan Platt. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles O. Platt; son, Richard Platt; sisters, Adeline Krichinsky, Annette (Louis) Heiserman and Ruth (Stanley) Tamres and parents, Gabriel and Goldie Krichinsky.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 9:30 am. Interment Liberty Park Cemetery of Shaarei Zion. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or the American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.