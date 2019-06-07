|
Ligaya Grieve of Churchville died Wednesday, June 5 at Sterling Care Riverside. She was 93.Born in Manila, Philippines she was the wife of the late Franklin Grieve who died February 19, 2019.She is survived by her son Carlos Lazro and his wife Enya of Abingdon; granddaughter, Caren L. Daniel of Bel Air and two great grandchildren, Lucas and Justin Daniel.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11 from 10:00am-11:00am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019