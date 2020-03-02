|
|
Lili Lea Kaminsky of Columbia, MD, passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 81. A survivor of the Holocaust, she came to the United States in 1959. Lili organized and participated in many book clubs. An avid quilter with a passion for cooking, art and music, she was the number one fan of her husband, Jacob Kaminsky's paintings.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jacob Kaminsky; children, Kedem Kaminsky, Tamar (Kevin) Burns, and Dahlia (Scott) Fisher; sisters, Yaffa Rottman and Sara Shachar; and grandchildren, Joshua and Sofia Kaminsky, Sariel Lehyani, Nick and Alec Burns, and Magnolia, Charlie and Teddy Fisher. Lili was predeceased by her parents, Jeno and Hannah Moldavon; and brothers, Benjamin Moldavon and Moshe Moldavon.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Columbia Memorial Park, 12005 Clarksville Pke, Columbia, MD on Wednesday, March 4, at 3 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Yad Vashem - The World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Har Hazikaron, P.O.B. 3477, Jerusalem 9103401 or by using this link: https://forms.yadvashem.org/donation. The family will be receiving at 11108 Swansfield Road, Columbia, MD 21044, Wednesday following the funeral until 6 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020