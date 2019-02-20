|
|
On February 19, 2019, Lila Schneider (nee Goldblatt); beloved wife of the late Sidney Schneider; cherished mother of Mona Schneider (Thomas Coppolino), the late Paul Schneider and Sherry Schneider; dear mother-in-law of Richard Firestone; devoted sister of the late Barbara Zanger, Martha Hoffman, Selma Lugar, and Seymour Goldblatt; adored daughter of the late Sarah and Louis Goldblatt; adoring grandmother of Sarah Schneider-Firestone (Matthew Leich), Lael Schneider-Firestone, and Merissa Schneider-Coppolino (Marco Lujan); doting great-grandmother of Catharine Leich.Funeral services and interment will be held at Mt Hebron Cemetery - Flushing, NY on Thursday, February 21, at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019