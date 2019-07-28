|
|
Lilley Kathryn Garlow, age 19, died peacefully on July 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving parents Will Garlow and Joan Higham Garlow, her older brother Ben Garlow, and many family and friends.
Lilley sparkled. People were struck by her grace and patient presence. She was generous, compassionate, earnest and funny. She had an uncanny way of connecting with people that often left them with the odd feeling that Lilley had somehow managed to give more to them than they brought to her.
Lilley was born on May 29, 2000, in New York City. She moved to Baltimore with her family right before her first birthday.
At about age three, Lilley began to manifest symptoms of a then unknown progressive neurodegenerative disorder. In 2018, her condition was discovered to be caused by an extremely rare genetic mutation called UBTF-E210k (Upstream Binding Transcription Factor). Lilley was one of the first 11 children worldwide diagnosed with UBTF.
Despite her gradual loss of the ability to talk or walk, Lilley had outsized interactions with those who knew her, whether they were loving home care-givers, her Bolton Hill community, which embraced and watched over her, the staff and classmates at Delrey School, who encouraged Lilley to reach her full potential, or the dedicated professional and volunteer "Team Lilley" at Maryland Therapeutic Riding, who, with their horses, managed to slow the loss of Lilley's core-strength, balance and language while bringing her untold hours of joy.
For the last three years, both Lilley and her family received the loving support and guidance of Gilchrist Kids. It provided much-needed restorative respite care for Lilley's parents. For Lilley, Gilchrist provided comprehensive pediatric palliative care through a compassionate team led by physician Bridget Pekrul. At the end of Lilley's life, the team provided unsurpassed loving hospice care to Lilley and her family and even welcomed with open arms the many friends who provided beautiful meals to those keeping vigil with the family.
In addition to her parents and brother, Lilley Kathryn was loved by her six aunts, Anne Higham, Barbara Higham, Patricia Higham, Denise Garlow, Ann Garlow, and Renee DeMay; five uncles, Tom Garlow, Steve Garlow, Charles Kessler, Lawrence Sonnenfeldt, and Clem Burton; 15 cousins; her paternal grandmother, Kathryn Garlow; and many special family friends, including Beth and Chris Nguyen. Lilley was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Bill Garlow, and her maternal grandparents, Catherine and Richard Higham.
Condolences may be offered in Lilley's guestbook at Ruck Funeral Home www.ruckfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Lilley's Lessons," Maryland Therapeutic Riding www.horsesthatheal.org (please designate "Lilley's Lessons" in the website's donations comment box). Or they may be made to Delrey School www.delreyschool.org (go to Quick Links, Donate Now). Or they may be made to Gilchrist Kids www.gilchristcares.org.
Lilley's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 2:00 pm, on the playfield at Bolton Swim and Tennis. Picnic to follow. 1120 Park Ave., Baltimore, 21217. Street parking. Entrance on Dolphin Lane between Park and Bolton Sts. (Rain date Sunday, September 22; for questionable weather, call Ruck Funeral Home 410-823-1700.)
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019