Lillian Baida (nee Berger) of Pikesville, MD passed away March 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Lillian was born and grew up in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York. She married her husband, Erwin Baida, in New York City on April 4, 1948, and they then moved to Baltimore to work in the family's business, Baida Kosher Catering.
She devoted most of the early years of their marriage assisting with the catering business, but more importantly caring for their son, Peter, who required frequent hospitalizations due to hemophilia. Later in life, she and her husband enjoyed traveling. They also loved the theatre and traveled to many places to attend theater festivals and Shakespearean productions. She also loved musical theatre, especially Stephen Sondheim. And she enjoyed attending classes at CCBC and other places.
Lillian was a staunch advocate for civil rights and social justice, having been greatly influenced by her father's work as an organizer for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, following the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City. She was a loving wife, an extraordinary mother, a doting grandmother, a devoted daughter, and a wonderful aunt and friend. She was tremendously proud of her late son, Peter, who ultimately went on to graduate from Harvard University with highest honors.
Lillian is survived by her grandson, Edward Baida; daughter-in-law, Diane Cole;and sister-in-law, Margot Zipper (late Dr. Norman Zipper), and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Erwin Baida; son, Peter Baida; and two brothers, Morris Berger and Louis (Toby) Berger.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Hemophilia Association Of New York, 131 West 33rd Street, Suite 11D, New York, NY 10001, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 , or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 (please designate Peter Baida Memorial Fund).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020