Lillian E. Thompson, 85, of Fairfield, PA, died April 22, 2020. Born July 11, 1934, in Baltimore, MD, she was the wife of the late George Thompson, her husband of 63 years. She worked as a keypunch operator for Westinghouse Corporation for many years, till she retired in 1992. She loved taking care of her husband, cooking, gardening, West Highland Terriers and Shelties. Surviving are Son and Daughter-in-law, George Jr. and Tammy Thompson of Finksburg, MD, Son and Daughter-in-Law, Terry and Sharon Thompson of New Freedom, PA, Daughter and Son-in-Law, Bonnie and Jeff Moller of Linthicum, MD, seven Grandchildren, Brandy, Jennifer, Bryan, Christopher, Brittany, Katelynn and Tyler, and nine great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by brothers William Jr. and Donald Bock, parents, William and Lillian Bock, and very dear friend Dorothy Wright. The family will receive friends and family at Hubbard Funeral Home on Monday, April 27th from 10:00 am -12:00 noon.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020