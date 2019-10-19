Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Fishpaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Fishpaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Fishpaugh Notice
On Monday, October 7, 2019, Lillian Fishpaugh, 90, of Fallston, formerly of Parkville. Beloved wife of the late Walter W. Fishpaugh; devoted mother of Catherine E. Dreyer, Nancy A. Cassell, Charles E. Fishpaugh, Evelyn J. Mills and Janet L. Mills; dear sister of the late George E. Howard and Anita E. Maydwell. also survived by 6 granddaughters and 7 great- grandchildren.

Private Services was held on Thursday, October 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gilchrist Hospice,11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now