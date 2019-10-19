|
On Monday, October 7, 2019, Lillian Fishpaugh, 90, of Fallston, formerly of Parkville. Beloved wife of the late Walter W. Fishpaugh; devoted mother of Catherine E. Dreyer, Nancy A. Cassell, Charles E. Fishpaugh, Evelyn J. Mills and Janet L. Mills; dear sister of the late George E. Howard and Anita E. Maydwell. also survived by 6 granddaughters and 7 great- grandchildren.
Private Services was held on Thursday, October 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gilchrist Hospice,11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 19, 2019