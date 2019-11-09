|
On November 7, 2019, Lillian Garonzik (nee Cohen), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 76. She is survived by her children, Michelle Garonzik (Ed Herget), Michael Garonzik, Dr. Ira (Daina) Garonzik, and Dr. Jacqueline Garonzik Wang (Daniel Wang), a sister, Meryle Feinstein, and her grandchildren, Bryce Herget, and Samantha, Philip, Benjamin, Sophie, Brooke, and Isaac Garonzik. She was predeceased by her husband Harvey Aaron Garonzik, and her parents, Beatrice and Benjamin Cohen.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 10, at 12 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Departments of Neurosurgery and Gynecology & Obstetrics, to support the work of Dr. Henry Brem and Dr. Rebecca Stone. Please make contributions payable to Johns Hopkins University and forward to: Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 701B, Baltimore, MD, 21205. In mourning at 11 Merry Hill Court, Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2019