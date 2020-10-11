1/1
Lillian H. Johnson
On October 3, 2020, Lillian H. Johnson, beloved wife of the late William J. Palm, Jr. and John Frederick Johnson; devoted mother of William Palm, III (Mary Louise), Linda Palm Golden (Robert), and Christine Palm Shaughness; loving grandmother of Aileene Palm, William Palm, IV (Sonya), Andrew Palm (Marissa), Alexander Golden (Emily), and Trevor Golden; dear great grandmother of 6.

Due to Covid, services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Special Olympics Maryland, 3701 Commerce Drive #103, Baltimore, Maryland 21227 or www.somd.org/give.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
