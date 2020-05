Or Copy this URL to Share

Lil, 72, a resident of Baltimore and formerly of Annapolis, tragically lost her life April 10. She is survived by two sons; one daughter; three sisters; two brothers; and countless family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent via Face Book at JeriHuttonGreen.



