Lillian Jane Campbell Jones (affectionately called Mimi by her family) was born August 21, 1924, the first of three children born to Dr. and Mrs. Emmett Campbell of Dayton, Ohio.
She attended Howard and graduated from the University of Dayton. While pursuing graduate studies at Ohio State, she met and married Dr. Thomas C. Jones on September 4, 1948. Lillian was an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, The Links Inc, Carats Inc, Jack and Jill of America, and the National Medical Association Auxiliary. Lillian departed this life on October 29, 2020. We remember her devotion to family. She was preceded in death by her husband and brother, Dr. Emmett Campbell. She leaves two daughters, Michelle (Jahari) and Daryl; two sons, Dr. David Jones (Teresa) of Roanoke, VA and Dr. Wendell Jones (Angela) of Dallas, TX; a sister, Jeanette Dibble, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be livescreen via www.marchfh.com
on 11/7/20 at 1PM.