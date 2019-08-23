|
Lillian Karin Nilsen Sivertsen, age 90, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on August 15, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates, Forest Hill, MD. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Nils and Susanna Pedersen Nilsen.
Mrs. Sivertsen attended Packard Collegiate institute in Brooklyn Heights, NY and graduated from New York University with a degree in Biological Sciences. She went on to vest a career in Research Science working for Bourroughs-Wellcome and later at Johns Hopkins when the family relocated to Maryland. Lillian treasured her family and embraced every moment spent with them. She is known to those that knew her as a true luminary and compassionate soul; a visionary woman ahead of her time. One of her most memorable tidbits of wisdom was, "let's go sit and watch the grass grow."
Mrs. Sivertsen is survived by daughters, Karen Victoria Siler and Suzanne MacLeod; son, William Edward Sivertsen; grandchildren, Jeffrey Darrion Siler II, Sarah Elizabeth Siler Shaw, Elizabeth Crown MacLeod Gill and Lilya Jean Sivertsen; great-grandchildren, Olivia Crown Shaw, Brayden Scott Shaw and sister-in-law, Dorothy Morin Sivertsen.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her terribly debonair and worldly husband William Edward Sivertsen. Together, they raised their family (mostly) in Maryland.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on November 4 at 1 PM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Bel Air, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 301 North Main Street, Bel Air, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2019