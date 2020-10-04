1/1
Lillian Katherine Rogowski
On September 30, 2020 Lillian Katherine Rogowski (nee Rostkowski) (age 102) passed away; loving wife of the late Edward Rogowski. Lillian was born in Baltimore to Milford & Caroline Rostkowski (nee Siekerski); survived by her brother Thomas J. Rostkowski, nephew Tom Jr and niece Joyce Herlth; cherished great aunt to Brandy & Sarah; preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Hobbs, Joan and Adele and brother Milford.

Lillian graduated from Seton High School and retired from Monumental Life Insurance. Her husband Edward was drafted into the army in March of 1942 and served the entire war. Fighting in that last great battle on Okinawa the GI bill enabled him to gain his degree from Hopkins and for both of them to live the american dream, traveling all over the world and be active in the Hopkins Club and the Polish Heritage Society. Special thanks to her dear friend Donna Jean Ponopolous and her friends and excellent staff at Woodlands Assisted Living.

Lillian loved life and in turn was loved by all that knew her. Truly a life well spent.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Casimirs Church on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 at 11 am. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 6th, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm.

Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Casimirs Church
OCT
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
St. Casimirs Church
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Casimirs Church
