On May 5, 2020 Louise, age 61, passed away peacefully after a long fight against a chronic disease.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mike, two daughters and son-in law that she loved dearly, Jessica Treherne, Meghan Grymes and husband Ryan, sister Terrie Heubler, and many other cherished friends and family members. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Ed and Mickey Wilhelm, and her brother Ricky.



She obtained her MSW LCSW-C from University of Maryland in 1991. She worked for Healthcare for the Homeless from 1998 to 2015, rising to the position of VP, Clinical Affairs/Chief Program Officer. Louise was always a social worker at heart, putting the needs of others first. She constantly helped friends and family with whatever they needed.



Louise loved watching her daughters dance, the beach, her flowers, trips to Jamaica, her dog Ziggy, pigs, the Ravens and time with friends and family. But above all, she loved her family most. All of those who have met her have experienced her caring and thoughtful nature. She will be missed.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Healthcare for the Homeless, 421 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202. Given the current restrictions on social gatherings, the funeral will be for immediate family. There will be a celebration of her life in the future. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.





