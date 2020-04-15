|
|
Lillian (Lou) Margaret Luciano, 97, wife of the late Alex P. Luciano, Sr., died at Stella Maris on April 12, 2020. Lou is survived by 3 children; a daughter Carole Taylor (Steve), Timonium, MD; son Mark Keska and son Alex Luciano, Jr. (Karen) of Bishopville, MD. In addition, she is survived by 3 grandchildren, Shawn Suski, Melissa Keska and Eric Keska and 1 great-grandchild, Jack Suski.
Lou was born and raised in eastern Baltimore County, but moved to Ocean City, MD in 1971. She became the resort town's first female full-time bus driver. She retired from that job at age 70 after 17 years and began working as a recreational aide at a nearby Assisted Living Home, where she worked for another 10 years.
Lou was active in the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Women's Auxiliary for 40 years. She was also active in many other civic organizations, including the VFW, the American Legion, the Elk's Club and the Women's Club of Ocean City.
Interment will be private. No flowers, please.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020