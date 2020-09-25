Lillian M. Dillman, age 76, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on September 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (McNulty) Haslam and wife of the late James Dillman. Lillian worked for Western Electric until the shutdown. She retired in 2016 from the Abingdon Walmart where she served in various positions over her 20 years of service. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, reading and attending fitness sessions at "Curves".
Lillian is survived by her two daughters, Renee A. Dillman and Dawn M. Landa; granddaughters, Lauren Meloy, Ashley Landa and Alexis Williams; great grandchildren, Gabriel Meloy, Leah Meloy, Kasen Williams and Landon Breighner; and sisters, Marian Lehuquet and Sonya Freeman.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Dillman was preceded in death by brother, Ronald Haslam.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 12 pm - 1 pm. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Dementia Society of America
, 188 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
