Lillian M. Dushel

Lillian M. Dushel Notice
On February 19, 2019 Lillian M. "Pat" Dushel (nee: Franz) beloved wife of the late William J. Dushel Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas W. Dushel and his wife Karen; William J. Dushel Jr. and his wife Patricia. Dear sister of Elaine Johnson and Gilbert Franz. Dear grandmother of Tammy Carr and great-grandmother of Evan Dushel.Visitation Sunday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Prayers Monday 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019
