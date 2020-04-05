Home

Lillian Marguerite Brown

Lillian Marguerite Brown Notice
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Lillian Marguerite Brown; beloved wife of George Larkin Brown for 68 years; devoted mother of Susan and her husband David Hoover, Bryan Brown and his wife Jane, and Ellen Stengel and her husband William; cherished grandmother of Jessica Pelesky and her husband Christopher, Jeremiah Flynn and his wife Tassnim, Rebecca Brown and William Brown; loving great grandmother of Lillian Pelesky and Ardalan Flynn. And sister to Thomas Jefferson Doud, Jr. and the late Carolyn Croswell Lewis.

A graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland High School, Mount Saint Agnes College and Mercy Hospital. An educator at Villa Julia College and volunteer at the Historical Society of Baltimore County. A member of the Harbor of Grace Chapter of the DAR and the Kitty Knight Chapter of the U.S.D. 1812. She will be remembered by all for her patience and kindness. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor or Stella Maris Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
