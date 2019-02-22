Lillian Marie Ryan, age 95, of Abingdon, MD passed away on February 19, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice @ GBMC in Towson, MD. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she was the daughter of Benno and Teresa (Samao) Kiemer and wife of 59 years to the late Richard Charles Ryan. A resident of Harford County for 78 years, she was the owner of Ryan Furniture in Havre de Grace, MD, which she and her husband Dick started in 1948. In 1972 she was First Lady of the Bush River Yacht Club when her husband served as Commodore. She enjoyed boating and fishing with her husband, attending Iron Birds games at Ripken Stadium, eating crabs and was known for her potato salad and deviled eggs. Her passion was spending time with family and friends.Mrs. Ryan is survived by her son, James Michael Ryan; daughter-in-laws, Gwenn Ryan and Mary Ann Ryan; grandchildren, Raquel M. Petroski (husband Joshua), Laura K. Lubin (husband Erislandy), Michael S. Ryan (fiancé Kelly Price) and Timothy M. Ryan (wife April); and great grandchildren Kaitlyn Petroski, Christian Ryan, Ainsley Petroski, Sean Ryan, Abby Ryan, Lillian Lubin and Maximo Lubin.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas B. Ryan, granddaughter, Robin D. Ryan and sisters, Theresa Karbiner, Betty Harrell and Dorothy Alessi.James Ryan, Michael Ryan, Timothy Ryan, Joshua Petroski, Erislandy Lubin and Richard Cresswell will serve as pallbearers.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10-11 am with services following at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road Suite 302, Lutherville Timonium, MD, 21093 or Melanoma Research Alliance at CureMelanoma.org.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary