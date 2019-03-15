|
|
On March 12, 2019, Lillian S. Maupai (nee Schuhart) of Timonium, MD, aged 92, passed away peacefully. Born in Chaptico, MD, to Harrison and Lena (nee Morgan) Schuhart on June 17, 1926. Beloved wife of 68 years of William H. Maupai; devoted mother of Diane Maupai (husband Thomas Harrington) and the late Donald Maupai; dear sister of the late Maude Hipsley, Charlotte Hasel, and Joseph Schuhart; loving grandmother of Colleen Hoppa (husband Chad) and Megan Harrington; loving great grandmother of Tessa Hoppa. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019