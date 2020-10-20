1/1
Lillian Patz Hackerman
Lillian Patz Hackerman, 100, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020. She is survived by her children, Steven Mordechai Hackerman and Nancy Hackerman; grandchildren, Noach (Chani) Hackerman, Binyamin Hackerman, Mayer (Leah) Hackerman, Gamliel (Fayge) Hackerman and Miriam (Yossi) Blau. She is also survived by 27 great grandchildren and many, many very close first and second cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Willard Hackerman; her parents, Yetta and Benjamin Patz; siblings, Nathan (Doris) Patz, Marie (Sam) Cohen, Harold (Charlotte) Patz, Helen (Sidney) Chernak and Freda (Henry) Seidman; and daughter-in-law, Esther Hackerman.

Lillian was a true partner and wife to Willard for 72 years and a killer bowler.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 3:30 pm. Please see Levinson's website for a link to view the service. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Hackerman Foundation, 300 E. Joppa Road, PL 6, Towson, MD 21286.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
