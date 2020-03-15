Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848

Lillian Rose Hess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Rose Hess Notice
On March 12, 2020, LILLIAN ROSE HESS, beloved wife of the late Russell John Hess; devoted mother of the late Frank J. Hess and John L. Hess; cherished grandmother of Kirstie Hess. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 5-7pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department, 4150 Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -