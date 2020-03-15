|
On March 12, 2020, LILLIAN ROSE HESS, beloved wife of the late Russell John Hess; devoted mother of the late Frank J. Hess and John L. Hess; cherished grandmother of Kirstie Hess. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 5-7pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department, 4150 Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020