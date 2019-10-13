|
Former resident of Virginia & Maryland quietly passed away October 11, 2019 at her home in San Diego, CA. At her request, no service will be held. Born in 1933 in Roanoke, VA she pent much of her life in Richmond, VA. In 2005 she moved to Baltimore, MD where she was active in the community, working as a volunteer at the National Aquarium & enjoying golf as a member of Sparrows Point Country Club. She moved to San Diego for her final retirement in 2015. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Sloan, son in law Carl Sloan, two grandchildren, Mason Sloan & Aubrey Sloan, daughter Karen Fick & son in law Jay Fick. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Mason Wilkerson who passed in 1975.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019