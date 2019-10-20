Home

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Lillian S. Pazdan


1945 - 2019
Lillian S. Pazdan Notice
Lillian S. Pazdan, 73, of Pittsville, MD, passed in the company of family after a brief illness on October 17, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, MD on December 10, 1945 to her late parents, Shirley and William Rampmeyer.

Lillian is survived by her sons, Stephen, John, Stanley Jr. (Lori), and Michael (Denise); grandchildren, Nicholas, John Jr., Colton, and Madison; great-grandchild, Aiden; siblings, Shirley (Jack) Lane and Ronnie Rampmeyer; niece, Melissa; and great-niece, Emma. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, William Rampmeyer Jr.

A private memorial service was held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lillian's name to Coastal Hospice at the Lake, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
