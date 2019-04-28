Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Lillian Schaffner
On April 26, 2019 Lillian Schaffner (nee Schlutz) Beloved Wife of John R. Schaffner and Devoted Mother of Robert Schaffner and his Wife Barbara, Jeanne Buchanan and her Husband Richard, Paul Schaffner and his Wife Carol. Also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren.Family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 West Padonia Road Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday from 6-8 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. To sign the family guestbook, please visit
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
