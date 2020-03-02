|
Shanahan, Lillian A., formerly of Catonsville, beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Shanahan, mother of Kathleen Cooper (Bob), Colleen Manasen, Eileen Overfelt (Walter), mother-in-law of Greg Bowers, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Prayer services Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Private inurnment at New Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Condolences at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2020