Lillian Shue

On August 23, 2020, Lillian A. Shue, 93, of Baltimore, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Vernon Shue; devoted mother of Rose McKenny & her husband Richard, Cindy Dziwulski & her late husband Dennis and Carol Hands & her husband Larry; dear sister of Edward and Francis Oswald. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Lillian's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. A Graveside Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, 11:00 A.M. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.