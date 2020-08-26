1/1
Lillian Shue
On August 23, 2020, Lillian A. Shue, 93, of Baltimore, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Vernon Shue; devoted mother of Rose McKenny & her husband Richard, Cindy Dziwulski & her late husband Dennis and Carol Hands & her husband Larry; dear sister of Edward and Francis Oswald. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Lillian's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. A Graveside Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, 11:00 A.M. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
