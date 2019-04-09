|
On April 7, 2019 Lillian "Lil" Edwards ( nee Waldron) beloved wife of the late Robert Edwards and devoted mother of Joyce Edwards Renoff, Dean R. Edwards and wife Diane, Jane M. Pollutra and husband Michael, and Wanda J. Poehler and husband Daniel. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Danielson, Jenna Maguire, Deanne Edwards, Nicholas & Kathleen Poehler, and great grandmother of Brandon & Jesse. Dear sister of Judy Brown and the late Virginia Swaboda, Harvey Waldron, Jr, Bernice Summers and Agnes Waldron. Also survived by many other family and friends. Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Thursday, April 11th, from 2 to 4 & 6 to P.M., where all are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Friday, April 12th, at 11 A.M. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 2128 or , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019