Lillian Wagner

On September 24, 2020 Lillian Catherine Wagner (nee Pilkerton), 88, of Ellicott City passed away peacefully. She was born in Baltimore to the late Louis A. Pilkerton and Renna M. Billmire; loving mother of Martha Wagner McNeil (Ronald W.), and devoted grandmother of Ronald W. Jr and Amy E. McNeil; survived by brothers, Russell E. (Eileen) and Frank J. Pilkerton and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, and dear friends; predeceased by sisters Ruth N. Lewis, Renna M. Dasch, Doris G. Kinnear, Agnes I. Pilkerton, and Helen T. Pilkerton, and brothers Louis A., James W., and Joseph L. Pilkerton. Burial at Gardens of Faith Cemetery on September 30 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice. For more information, and to write online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneral home.com
