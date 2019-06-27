Home

Church of Holy Spirit
540 Joppa Farm Rd
Joppa, MD 21085
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church,
540 Joppa Farm Road
Joppa, MD
On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Lillian Eleanor Weiss (nee Emala) passed away from cancer at the age of 83. Mrs. Weiss was in hospice at Stella Maris in Timonium. She was born on October 26, 1935 in Baltimore City, the only child of William and Lillian Eleanor Emala, and grew up in Highlandtown. She graduated from The Catholic High School in Baltimore and married the late Donald Thomas Weiss on November 10, 1956. Mrs. Weiss was the beloved mother of 6 children and their spouses, Karen (Bill), Jeffrey, Gary, Darryl (Janine), Craig (Margie) and Lyle (Terry); grandmother to Lindsay, Brooke, Noah, Dylan and Nick and great grandmother to Tegan and Riley.

A memorial service will be held to honor her life at 10:30AM on Friday, July 12 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 540 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in her name to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. Gifts can be made online, by mail or over the phone.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
