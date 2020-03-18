|
|
Lillie Marion Becker, age 95, of Kingsville, MD passed away on March 15, 2020 at Lorien Bel Air. Born in Franklinville, MD, she was the daughter of Reuben Theodore and Irene Estelle (Ward) Hetrick and was the wife of the late Bernard Conrad Becker. Lillie was a member of Salem United Methodist Church since 1951. She loved her family, especially babies, and had been a caregiver for friends and family for many years.
Lillie is survived by her children, Raymond Conrad Becker, Irene Elizabeth Heller and Barbara Ellen Hinder; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10-11am at which time the service will follow. Interment will take place at Union Chapel United Methodist Cemetery in Joppa, MD.
If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Salem United Methodist Church Building Fund, 7901 Bradshaw Rd, Upper Falls, MD 21156.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020