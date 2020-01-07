Home

Lilly Adams


1934 - 2020
Lilly Adams Notice
Lilly N. Adams, 85, of Glen Burnie, was called home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020. Born July 9, 1934 in Baltimore. She is survived by her son Rick Allphin, daughter Terri Knotts, siblings Ronald Hiltner, Sandra Federman and many other dear family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lilly's name may be made to: give.stlabre.org/page/4354/donate/1. To offer condolences email: [email protected] Memorial service to be announced at a future date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
