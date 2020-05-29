On May 24, 2020, Linda Rose Andrews, 78, of Forest Hill, beloved wife of Matthew W. Andrews, Jr.; devoted mother of Melissa Manno & her husband Matthew, Nadine Hoffman and Tressa Andrews; loving grandmother of Sara Sage, Madison & Mackenzie Hoffman and Meghan & Emma Manno; dear sister of Carmen Jean Annoreno & her husband Anthony, David Maglicco & his wife Janet, Bruce Maglicco & his wife Donna and Larry Maglicco & his wife Shirley.



Linda Rose Andrews was a light among her community, her family, and her friends. A devout Catholic and selfless mother, she spent her 78 years of life endlessly giving to those she loved, and in turn, was deeply loved back. In her early life, she met her husband of 55 years at age twelve in her confirmation class while he was an altar boy. She graduated from McKeesport High School. She moved out to Maryland and raised a family, who raised their own as well, and while she yearned for home, she embraced everything the state had to offer. She quickly learned to love the Ravens, O's games, crabs, the casino, and Coors Lite. Linda kept her husband closely in line, refusing to marry him until he obtained a college degree, always wanting more for him and her family. Her original first job was at an insurance agency, followed by motherhood, raising three daughters and putting each through college, giving them lives she didn't get to live. Once her youngest got to fourth grade, Linda entered the workforce and took pride in it. She worked for Doctor Brown Dental, spent five years at the Bel Air nursing home working night shift, and 30 years in the Accounts Payable Department for the Harford County Government. She was a resource for all other employees, having her own manual so everyone had the answers. She was exact, articulate, and algebraic in her work. Linda was extremely compassionate with her patients, remembering all of their names and the details of their lives even in her old age, making them immortal in her endless and valuable storytelling. While she worked, she was a known cheerleader and team mother to her three daughter's sports adventures, from swimming to lacrosse to the Majorettes. She consistently went the extra mile to be a second mother to both sports members and staff. Beyond her lifetime of service, she was an active member of Saint Ignatius in Hickory, Maryland, and gave much of her life to Christ. Personality-wise, she is described by her daughter as a "feisty Italian woman full of endless energy and competitive spirit." Even more, she dedicated her entire life to her family, happily spending her waking moments with them, reciting her childhood as well as theirs, sending elaborate and well-written cards, and cataloguing every aspect of their lives in order to help them succeed. Linda was known for her pride in the appearance she portrayed to the world, her willingness to talk to anyone without hesitation, her simultaneously extroverted and introverted nature, and the honest manner in which she spoke. She was the embodiment of altruistic and familial love, and in her honor, her family can only hope to memorialize that love. It is with heavy hearts they say goodbye. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Jude's Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland, whom of which she was a lifelong patron.



Family & friends will honor and celebrate Linda's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday , May 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 P.M. where a Prayer Service will be held at Noon. Interment Private.



